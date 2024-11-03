Nov 3, 2024, 12:59 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85648082
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran parl. speaker voices sympathy with Spain over deadly floods

Nov 3, 2024, 12:59 PM
News ID: 85648082
Iran parl. speaker voices sympathy with Spain over deadly floods

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has extended his condolences to Spain over severe flooding, which has killed dozens of people in eastern and southern regions of the country.

In messages to President of the Senate of Spain, Pedro Manuel Rollán Ojeda, and President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, on Sunday, conveyed the sympathies and solidarity of Iranians with the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Satellite images show a devastating transformation of eastern Spain, where catastrophic flash floods have killed more than 200 people and upended entire towns.

The death toll from the floods in Spain this week has risen to 205, as residents in the Valencia region were warned to brace for more rain and an additional 500 soldiers were earmarked to help with the rescue operations.

6125**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .