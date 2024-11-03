Iran parl. speaker voices sympathy with Spain over deadly floods

In messages to President of the Senate of Spain, Pedro Manuel Rollán Ojeda, and President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol, on Sunday, conveyed the sympathies and solidarity of Iranians with the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Satellite images show a devastating transformation of eastern Spain, where catastrophic flash floods have killed more than 200 people and upended entire towns.

The death toll from the floods in Spain this week has risen to 205, as residents in the Valencia region were warned to brace for more rain and an additional 500 soldiers were earmarked to help with the rescue operations.

