Nov 3, 2024, 10:30 AM
Hezbollah once again warns Israelis about drone attacks

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has once again warned the Israeli regime and settlers about drone attacks on the occupied territories.

In a video released late on Saturday, Hezbollah addressed Israeli soldiers and settlers, telling them to “Look up”, Lebanese Islamic Resistance media reported.

Simultaneously with the resumption of Hezbollah rocket attacks on the Zionist settlements in occupied Palestine, warning sirens were heard in the occupied territories.

Israeli news outlets also reported the activation of warning sirens in the West Galilee region in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah also announced in a statement that it has carried out 26 counter-operations to prevent the advance of the Zionist regime.

