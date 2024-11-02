Araghchi: Germany’s closure of Iranian consulates ‘unjustifiable’

Araghchi made the remark at a meeting with his deputies on Saturday, two days after the German government announced that Iranian consulates would be closed in the cities of Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich following the execution of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd.

The top Iranian diplomat described Berlin’s move as “strange and unjustifiable” that causes troubles for Iranians residing in Germany and other applicants for visas and consular services.

He said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry considers it a duty to adopt necessary measures to ensure that Iranians residing in Germany would receive consular services. The ministry will spare no effort in this regard, he stressed.

During the Saturday meeting, it was decided that consular services offered online are boosted to help Iranian nationals in Germany. It was also decided that Iranian embassies in Berlin, Bern, The Hague, Vienna, Prague and Brussels render consular services to Iranian residents in Germany.

Araghchi on Friday also reacted to Germany’s closure of Iranian consulates, calling the move “a sanction” against Iranians living in the European country.

“In support of a terrorist who took 14 innocent lives and injured more than 200 others, the German government is sanctioning tens of thousands of other Iranians holding German passport”, he said on X social media, in reference to Jamshid Sharmahd who was executed last week for the terror attacks he had conducted in Iran.

