Iran summons German charge d'affaires

Iran summons German charge d'affaires

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian foreign ministry summoned German charge d'affaires for German foreign ministry's unjustified decision to deprive Iranian nationals from consular services.

"The decision by the German government to stop the activities of the consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran  in Germany is an unjustified act," the head of the first office of the Iranian foreign ministry's West Europe department said.

He pointed out that the main function of Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich is to provide essential consular services to Iranians living in Germany and support their interests with the host country, and the German government's decision to close these centers is a deliberate deprivation of Iranians from benefiting from consular facilities and services.

"This decision of the German foreign minister causes unnecessary trouble for Iranian compatriots living in Germany and violates their basic rights," the Iranian diplomat said.

