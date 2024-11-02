Additionally, a few days ago, the German government, by interfering in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, condemned the execution of a known terrorist. In a completely unconventional move, it decided to close the Iranian consulates in Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg.

These explicit and dangerous positions taken by members of the European Union against Iran's territorial integrity indicate that the Union has escalated its interference in Iran's internal affairs to an unprecedented level and has placed the violation of Iran's territorial integrity on the agenda.

A few years ago, the European Union, with the help of the United States, positioned Ukraine as bait to involve Russia in a comprehensive war. There is a possibility that the European Union intends to provoke the UAE against Iran to further its enmity with the country. It is clear that the Iranian authorities, as always, are wise and do not wish to involve the country in war; however, there is no reason to believe that Iran has not increased its deterrence level or expanded the range of its missiles.

By supporting the crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime, members of the European Union have shown that when their interests are involved, they easily ignore legal and moral standards, deeming it permissible to commit any crime to protect their interests.

In recent decades, the Union has abandoned democratic standards based on human rights defense and has supported criminals by exploiting the inefficiency of the United Nations in curbing conflicts. The experiences of the European Union's interventions in the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya serve as proof of the warlike behavior of proponents of liberal democracy, who violate the territorial integrity of other countries. During the Balkan war, European armies, as NATO forces, bombed Yugoslavia for 78 days, violating the territorial integrity of that country. In this regard, Lin Jian, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, noted, "NATO's security is at the expense of the security of other countries. NATO maintains its existence by creating 'fake enemies,' and the power that this alliance is proud of is a great danger to the world."

The invasion of Afghanistan by European Union military forces in the form of NATO from 2001 to 2021 resulted in massive war crimes, with thousands of Afghan civilians sacrificed. The people of Afghanistan will never forget the deadly consequences of the concerted actions of England, France, Germany, and the United States against their nation. During the NATO attack on Iraq, Mick Wallace, the Irish representative in the European Parliament, referred to the killing of 1 million Iraqi civilians by the United States and some European countries, stating, "The European Union, in a contradictory approach, remained silent in the face of the massacre of Iraqi civilians by NATO forces and did not issue any sanctions against this country." He added in a Twitter message, "The United States, with the help of European NATO member countries, killed more than one million citizens in an illegal attack on Iraq, and so far there has been no request to punish the perpetrators of this crime and terrorism."

The seven-month intervention of some European countries alongside the United States in Libya in 2011, ostensibly to protect civilians, resulted in the killing of many civilians and the destruction of the country.

During these crimes, a UN commission concluded that the European-American coalition killed 60 civilians in just 20 investigated attacks. Research by the "Airwars" Institute confirmed that these attacks may have resulted in the deaths of between 223 and 403 civilians across 212 incidents. Six member countries of the European Union—namely, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, and Norway—along with the United States and Canada, violated the territorial integrity of Libya by conducting airstrikes against its people.

Europe's hostility, especially during the imposed war against Iran, and particularly the sale of chemical weapons by Germany, which led to inhumane tragedies, especially in Halabja, is another example of the European Union's disregard for national sovereignty. This ominous record, which reflects the Union's negligence in violating the territorial integrity of independent countries, underscores the necessity of increasing Iran's missile deterrence capability.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in a meeting with the families of security martyrs, stated: "Some, in various analyses, have a strange understanding of the problem. They imagine that if we want the country to be safe, we should not pursue the sensitive tools of power. For example, why is it necessary for us to have missiles with such ranges that they are deemed sensitive? They think that by doing so, they can ensure the country's security; that is, they actually believe that if you want the country to be safe, you must be weak and refrain from equipping yourself with the tools of power. Some judgelike this; this is wrong."

The reality is that confronting the recent approaches of the European Union members, which pose a threat to Iran, leaves no choice but to alter the defense doctrine. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not condone the invasion of other countries, but it firmly believes in maintaining its territorial integrity and will not allow any country to violate this principle.

Investigating ways to enhance missile deterrence and improve missile range can be included in the agenda of Iranian officials.

