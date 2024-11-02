Iran voices readiness to share experiences of electronic government, artificial intelligence, postal services with Venezuela

Sattar Hashemi met and talked with Ramón Blázquez, Minister of Transportation of Venezuela and Chairman of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran, during his trip to Caracas.

At the beginning of this meeting, the Minister of Communications, while appreciating the good hospitality of the Venezuelan officials, pointed to the holding of the next month's meeting of the joint commission of the economic partners of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and expressed hope that the results of this trip and the holding of the next meeting of the joint commission on cooperation between the two countries will lead to development Relations between Tehran and Caracas.

Hashemi further explained the fields of joint cooperation between the two countries, and pointed to the capabilities of the Islamic Republic in the field of artificial intelligence and emphasized that these capabilities can be provided to Venezuela in the field of transferring knowledge and experience related to artificial intelligence.

In this meeting, the Minister of Transportation of Venezuela also expressed his satisfaction with the visit of the Minister of Communications of Iran to Caracas and emphasized that this trip has had good results despite the short time and the intensive meetings and programs, and "Nicolas Maduro", the President of Venezuela, personally follows the results of the meetings and the agreements made during this trip.

