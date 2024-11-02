50 Iranian scholars attend 3rd international school course in Malaysia

Mohsen Sarraf stated that the course has its roots in an agreement signed between Iran’s University of Isfahan and Malaysia’s University of Malaya (UM) on the sidelines of the Developing Eight (D8) Summit. This event will focus on young global scientists and leaders aimed at addressing new international challenges.

The Iranian official noted that the courses will comprise six topics: the impact of artificial intelligence on privacy and security, integrated water management, Islamic heritage and civilization, sustainable climate governance, crisis management, and the balance of reasoning and faith in the lifestyle of people.

This course is set to be held in the Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur from November 3 to 11, with extensive collective programs aimed at promoting scientific and academic diplomacy.

