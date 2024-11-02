IWF affirms support for Iran’s weightlifting

On the sidelines of the 27th General Assembly of Association of National Olympic Committees, the President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mahmoud Khosravivafa, held a meeting with President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Mohammed Jalood.

Referring to the position of Iran’s weightlifting in the world and Asia, which has had good progress, Mohammed Jalood emphasized the continued support of this international organization for Iranian weightlifting.

He also announced the donation of a number of weightlifting equipment to National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khosravivafa and Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, Manaf Hashemi, led Iran’s Committee’s delegation at the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The ANOC is hosted in Cascais, Portugal, from 30th October to 1st November.

