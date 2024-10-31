Israeli attack on Iran draws more int’l condemnations

The Israeli attack was a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic, the group said in a statement on Wednesday local time.

The group also expressed its serious concern about the continuation of the Israel efforts to ignite and explode the Middle East region and called for the urgent need to hold the regime accountable for all its crimes against the Palestinian people and others in the region.

“Just as the repeated gross violations of international law, the provocations and aggressions of the Israeli regime against the countries of the region show its intention to escalate tensions”, the statement said referring to the Israeli attack on Iran on October 26 when the regime launched airstrikes that martyred four Iranian army personnel.

The member countries of the 'Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations' expressed their solid solidarity with the people and the government of the Iran and sent their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Israeli attacks.

The group was established in 2021 with initial 17 UN members, namely Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Russia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Palestine, Syria and Venezuela.

Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe and Mali later joined the group while Burundi, Ethiopia, Namibia, South Africa and Vietnam were given the observer status in 2022.

The main goal of this grouping is to support the UN Charter, which seeks to promote multilateralism and the use of diplomacy in the face of aggression. Other goals of this group include the promotion of international law, dialogue, tolerance, solidarity and peaceful coexistence among nations.

