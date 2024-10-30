Iranian, British ambassadors discuss West Asia tensions

Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq hosted his British counterpart Stephen Charles Hitchen on Wednesday.

Referring to continuous crimes and aggression by the Israeli regime in the region, Al-e-Sadeq warned that wider conflict could break out if Western states fail to control Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also criticized Western states for sending weapons to Israel, saying that they continue to support the regime despite claiming to be defending human rights as well as peace and stability in West Asia.

The Iranian envoy further said his country seeks peace and stability in the region, but will defend itself against any act of aggression. He made that comment in reference to the latest Israeli air aggression against Iranian military centers on October 26.

