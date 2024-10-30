Iran busts ‘separatist terrorist group’ tied to Israeli regime

The terrorist group aimed to incite street riots and carry out acts of terror and insecurity as they sought to enter the West Azerbaijan province from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The group was planning to establish new cells, but was busted before being able to infiltrate the country.

The operation led by the Ministry of Intelligence resulted in the death of a key member of the terrorist outfit. Two of his associates were arrested, and their weapons were confiscated.

4353**2050