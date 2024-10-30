Oct 30, 2024, 8:03 PM
News ID: 85644818
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran busts ‘separatist terrorist group’ tied to Israeli regime

Oct 30, 2024, 8:03 PM
News ID: 85644818
Iran busts ‘separatist terrorist group’ tied to Israeli regime

Tehran, IRNA -- Iranian intelligence forces have successfully identified and dismantled a separatist terrorist group linked to the Israeli regime that was attempting to infiltrate the country.

The terrorist group aimed to incite street riots and carry out acts of terror and insecurity as they sought to enter the West Azerbaijan province from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The group was planning to establish new cells, but was busted before being able to infiltrate the country.

The operation led by the Ministry of Intelligence resulted in the death of a key member of the terrorist outfit. Two of his associates were arrested, and their weapons were confiscated.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .