IRGC Fars province's public relations director, Colonel Jalal Yarmahmoudi said that in this accident, one of the passengers of the helicopter, who suffered superficial burns, was taken to the hospital and treated.

"This helicopter belongs to the IRGC's aviation unit and was on a training mission for one of the IRGC's ground force units, which had an accident during landing near Zarin Dasht city," he added.

2050