German passport offers no impunity to terrorists: Iran FM

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Araghchi urged the German government to stop hiding “behind hypocritical human rights” slogans, reminding them of the chemical weapons supplied by Germany to Saddam Hussein’s regime during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Germany protested the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of a US-based terror group, who had German citizenship. On Tuesday, the German government recalled its ambassador to Tehran and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Berlin in protest.

“Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd openly and unashamedly led a terrorist attack on a MOSQUE that killed 14 innocent people—including women and children. More than 200 were injured. The evidence is public and available for all to see,” Araghchi said.

“A German passport does not provide impunity to anyone, let alone a terrorist criminal,” he added.

The top Iranian top diplomat accused the German government of complicity in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, pointing out that Germany is the second-largest supplier of lethal weapons to the Israeli regime.

“Look around. Even your own people ridicule your arrogant human rights claims,” Araghchi said.

