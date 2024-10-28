Defense minister says damage from Israeli attack on Iran was minimal

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new academic year for international students in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that in the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the damage inflicted was minor, and Iran promptly restored and replaced it using its scientific and technological strength.

Nasirzadeh criticized US military presence in various parts of the world, including the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he said aligns with American unilateralism.

He also referred to the Zionist regime’s aggression in the Middle East, blaming the regime for disregarding all international laws.

Additionally, Hassan Aboutorabi, an Iranian Army Public Relations official denied earlier remarks regarding the number of missiles fired by the Zionist regime, dismissing them as inaccurate.

