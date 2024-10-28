Oct 28, 2024, 7:56 PM
Defense minister says damage from Israeli attack on Iran was minimal

Defense minister says damage from Israeli attack on Iran was minimal

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s defense minister has announced that recent Israeli attack on Iran caused only minor damage, which was swiftly repaired using domestic expertise and scientific capabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new academic year for international students in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that in the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the damage inflicted was minor, and Iran promptly restored and replaced it using its scientific and technological strength.

Nasirzadeh criticized US military presence in various parts of the world, including the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he said aligns with American unilateralism.

He also referred to the Zionist regime’s aggression in the Middle East, blaming the regime for disregarding all international laws.

Additionally, Hassan Aboutorabi, an Iranian Army Public Relations official denied earlier remarks regarding the number of missiles fired by the Zionist regime, dismissing them as inaccurate.

