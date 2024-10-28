Iran’s Zoroastrian community condemns Israeli massacres in Gaza, Lebanon

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Soroushpour described the silence of the international community amid the killing of defenseless people, including women and children, in Gaza and Lebanon by the Zionist regime as catastrophic.

He said that the international community must not be indifferent to Israeli crimes.

The killing of civilians is not considered a source of pride in any religion or culture, he noted.

Defenseless civilians lose their lives due to false policies of the occupiers and warmongers, he underlined.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 42,718 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The number of fatalities from Israel’s yearlong war on the enclave is likely far higher with thousands of bodies buried in the rubble of the vast destruction throughout the Palestinian territory.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced on Saturday that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon has increased to 2,653 and the number of the injured has mounted to 12,360.

