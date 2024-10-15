Backers of Zionists responsible for Israeli crimes: Iran FM Spox

On Tuesday, Baghaei condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in the attack on the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza.

He went on to say that being certain of impunity is one of the main factors that embolden the usurping regime to keep committing atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The advocates of the regime have moral and international responsibility in this regard, he added.

Baghaei described the inhumane crime of the regime in the attack on the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza with incendiary devices that caused a massive fire and killed and injured many innocent civilians as a quintessential example of war crimes.

Recalling the ban on attacks on civilian places, especially hospitals and health centers, he said that the Zionist regime's repeated and deliberate attacks on hospitals and the killing of patients, wounded, and healthcare staff were enough to prosecute the regime's leaders for committing war crimes, which is according to international rules.

The regime's supporters, especially the US and Britain, impede any international action, including by the International Criminal Court, to hold the regime's leaders accountable, he said.

Gaza’s media office has said it was the seventh time this year that Israel has hit the grounds of Al-Aqsa Hospital and the third in the past couple of weeks, killing Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

At least 42,289 Palestinians have been killed and 98,684 others injured in Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

