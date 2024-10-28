30 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, Lebanon this week: Sources

According the Palestinian Samaa news agency, these sources on the condition of anonymity revelead that the figure of the soldiers killed in clashes with resistance groups was from October 21 onward.

Continuing the policy of strict censorship of the casualties among its forces, the Zionist army claimed last week that it lost only 16 soldiers since the beginning of the ground invasion of southern Lebanon while 305 others were injured.

The claim came amid eyewitness accounts and media reports suggesting that Israeli hospitals are full of dead and wounded in the battle with resistance forces in the north and south of occupied Palestine.

Since the onset of its genocidal war on Gaza, the media of the Zionist regime revealed a small part of its military casualties due to the regime’s strict censorship and in order to boost the morale of soldiers on the ground as well as the public who are venting anger at the regime.

