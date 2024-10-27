Iran will respond to any Israeli aggression at appropriate time: FM

Araghchi made the remarks before the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, according to its spokesman, Ebrahim Rezaei.

“During this session, the foreign minister provided a report to the commission members on the latest developments in the region, resistance, the transgressions of the Zionists, and a recent trip he took to some countries in the region,” the lawmaker said.

Araghchi pointed out that the Zionist regime suffered a severe blow from Iran’s retaliatory operation, True Promise II, saying that 90 percent of the Iranian ballistic missiles hit their targets.

“But the Zionists censored the news,” Rezaei quoted Araghchi as saying.

The Iranian foreign minister condemned the recent Israeli airstrike against Iran and reiterated that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to this aggression at the appropriate time.

The top diplomat informed the commission that the Foreign Ministry has sought to confront the Zionist regime through coordination between “the field and diplomacy", and the goal of his recent regional tour was to create “political deterrence".

4353**2050