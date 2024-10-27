UNSC to hold meeting over Israeli airstrikes against Iran

The UNSC will convene on Monday following Israeli strikes against Iran, CNN reported on Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Security Council President on Saturday, urged the world body to take a decisive stance considering the consequences of the continuous and systematic Israeli aggressions and condemn the regime’s actions to send a message to the international community that such flagrant violations will not go unanswered.

He has called on the United Nations, including the 15-member Security Council to condemn the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran.

The Zionist regime launched a series of airstrikes targeting several sites in Khuzestan, Ilam, and around Tehran provinces in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Iran’s air defense system intercepted most of the missiles. However, four Iranian military officers, namely Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mahdi Shahrokhi, Sajjad Mansouri, and Mehdi Naghavi were tragically martyred while courageously sacrificing their lives to safeguard their country’s national security.

