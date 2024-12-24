CENTCOM announces preparations for Yemen attack

“Sailors aboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) prepare ordinance for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen”, CENTCOM announced on the social network X on Monday night.

The ship is currently in the Middle East and in the CENTCOM area of ​​responsibility, it added.

The US, Britain and the Israeli regime have repeatedly attacked Yemen in recent months.

This week, CENTCOM issued a statement claiming responsibility for the airstrike on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday night, saying the attacks were aimed at stopping and reducing Houthi (Yemeni armed forces affiliated with Ansarullah) operations against warships in the Red Sea.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, stressed that the US attacks on Yemen will not lead to a cessation of support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

The Yemeni army has repeatedly pledged to continue its operations against the Zionist regime as long as the Gaza genocide and blockade continue.

Yemenis call the US attacks on their country terrorist acts and aim to supporting the Israeli regime in its genocide of the people of Gaza.

