Araghchi to UN: Iran reserves inherent right to respond to Israeli aggression

Araghchi, in identical letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Security Council President on Saturday, urged the world body to take a decisive stance considering the consequences of the continuous and systematic Israeli aggressions and condemn the regime’s actions in order to send a message to international community that such flagrant violations will not go unanswered.

The full text of the letter of Araghchi to UN chief, Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council, Pascal Christian is as follows:

Excellency,

I am writing to bring to your attention and the members of the Security Council the Zionist regime’s unlawful and aggressive actions, which constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. In the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 October 2024, Israel’s terrorist regime launched a series of military airstrikes targeting several sites in Khuzestan, Ilam, and around Tehran provinces. While Iran’s air defense system intercepted most of the missiles, four Iranian military officers, namely Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mahdi Shahrokhi, Sajjad Mansouri, and Mehdi Naghavi were tragically martyred while courageously sacrificing their lives to defend and safeguard their country's national security. If not for the successful performance of Iran's air defense, the Israeli aggression could have resulted in significant casualties.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns these deliberate acts of aggression by the Zionist regime in the strongest terms. Israel’s unlawful attacks violate the foundational principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, which strictly prohibits the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any state. Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilize an already fragile region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time.

In light of the consequences of the Israeli regime's ongoing and systematic aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council to take a firm stance and condemn the Israeli regime for committing these acts of aggression strongly and unequivocally, demonstrating to the international community that such egregious violations of international law and the UN Charter will not go unanswered. Furthermore, the Islamic Republic of Iran requests the President of the Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to address this severe violation and unlawful actions and ensure accountability of this criminal regime.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

4399