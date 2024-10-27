Two more Israeli soldiers killed on Lebanon border

According to Shehab News Agency, the municipality of the occupied Haifa in the north of the occupied territories announced on Sunday that one of the Israeli officers was killed in the battles in Lebanon.

The Israeli army also announced that the other soldier was killed in southern Lebanon.

On the other hand, some news outlets reported the penetration of the drone into Western Galilee in the north of the occupied territories.

Israel Hayom reported that two Zionists were injured due to the explosion of a drone in the Zionist settlement of Karmiel.

The Zionist radio announced that the drone had hit a factory producing equipment for the military aviation industry.

In the meantime, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced that it attacked the Yodfat military industry company in the east of Acre, in the north of the occupied territories, with a series of drones.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced on Saturday that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon has increased to 2,653 and the number of the injured has mounted to 12,360.

