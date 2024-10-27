UNICEF official terms Northern Gaza a disaster zone

“Attacks have been escalating, hospitals and schools used as shelters haven’t been spared,” UNICEF’s Rosalia Bollen on Saturday told Al Jazeera.

“It’s been extremely difficult to bring supplies to the north with only 224 trucks reaching, but 224 trucks is the number we’d like to get in on a daily basis, not for an entire month,” she added.

Bollen in her remarks said that in the hospitals, there’s no food or water for patients. There’s no fuel and no electricity, she said.

She further said that some 60,000 Palestinian children in Gaza are expected to be affected by malnutrition in the coming months.

Prior to this, the UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, had said that the darkest moment of the Gaza conflict is unfolding in the north of the strip, where the Israeli military is effectively subjecting an entire population to bombing, siege and risk of starvation, as well as being forced to choose between mass displacement and being trapped in an active conflict zone.

He called on the world’s leaders to act, saying States have a duty under the Geneva Conventions to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

