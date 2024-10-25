Kazemi Qomi: Improvement of Afghanistan's economy has positive effect on regional countries

On the sidelines of the first international exhibition "Exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan and Exhibition of Investment Opportunities of Free and Special Economic Zones" in Mashhad, Kazemi Qomi added, "Central Asian countries and Afghanistan are interested in developing economic cooperation with Iran."

Referring to the establishment of the Kabul exhibition last week, he said, "Iran's large private sectors participated in the Kabul exhibition, which shows the strong will of the Islamic Republic to accompany the people of Afghanistan."

2050