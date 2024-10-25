Oct 25, 2024, 9:52 PM
Kazemi Qomi: Improvement of Afghanistan's economy has positive effect on regional countries

Mashhad, IRNA - Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that as much as the construction and economy of Afghanistan improves, its results will have a positive effect on other countries of the region.

On the sidelines of the first international exhibition "Exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan and Exhibition of Investment Opportunities of Free and Special Economic Zones" in Mashhad, Kazemi Qomi added, "Central Asian countries and Afghanistan are interested in developing economic cooperation with Iran."

Referring to the establishment of the Kabul exhibition last week, he said, "Iran's large private sectors participated in the Kabul exhibition, which shows the strong will of the Islamic Republic to accompany the people of Afghanistan."

