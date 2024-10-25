Embassy says Iranians have always stood on right side of history

The message which came on the anniversary of Cyrus’s conquer of Babylon in 539 B.C., says upon entry, the Iranian king liberated the Jewish population and issued the Cyrus Cylinder, often regarded as the first charter of human rights, now preserved in the British Museum.

Noting that the Iranians have been advocating peace and freedom over the course of the history, the message said that the Iranians are however opposed to committing crimes, genocide and occupation in the name of region, what it said the Israeli regime is doing in Palestine and Lebanon.

