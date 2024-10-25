Lebanon launches missile attack on southern Haifa

According to a Friday report by Al Jazeera, sirens could be heard in Haifa.

The Zionist military has claimed intercepting two missiles crossing Lebanon into the occupied territories.

The Zionist regime began a major offensive on Lebanon on September 23 which is still continuing. There are increasing fears that the war in Lebanon could escalate into a full-blown regional war.

Zionist media also announced that sirens were heard in an industrial area located between Acre and Krayot.

9341**2050