Iran's u-23 wrestling team becomes world champion

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's under-23 wrestling team won the world championship title in Albania by winning 3 gold and 4 bronze and 149 team points.

In the team ranking of Iran, with 149 points, it won the title with authority.

After Iran's team, the teams of Georgia with 121 and Armenia with 93 points became second and third, respectively.

