PA seeks BRICS help to end Israeli aggression on Palestinians

Abbas made the remarks on Thursday at the BRICS Plus summit in Kazan, Russia, which focused on the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

He described the ongoing war on Gaza as the biggest catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people since Nakba that refers to the 1948 Israeli war that expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland.

Abbas noted that the Israeli regime is seeking to empty Gaza of its inhabitants, and continues to starve residents in the north, while settlers keep up their actions against Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian official, the actions of the regime have placed the region on the brink of explosion and expansion of war.

To counter the Israeli atrocities, he called for an immediate UN Security Council resolution to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and the implementation of a UN General Assembly resolution and an International Court of Justice’s ruling to end the unlawful presence of the Zionist regime on occupied Palestinian land.

The Palestinian Authority president called on BRICS and BRICS Plus countries to help conduct those measures, saying that BRICS plays a key role in establishing peace and security.

He also expressed hope that BRICS assesses Palestine’s demand to join the bloc.

