Iran president urges BRICS to leverage its influence to stop war in Gaza and Lebanon

Speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stated, “As we convene the first summit of the new BRICS, the hopes for a more just, secure, and prosperous world in the post-Cold War era have yet to be realized, as the desire for hegemony and unilateralism threatens the foundations of global peace and cooperation.”

The United States has imposed over three times more sanctions on other nations compared to a decade ago, highlighting the negative consequences of Western unilateralism, the president said, adding that the ongoing wars, particularly “the most unjust and painful ones currently taking place in Palestine and Lebanon”, are a direct result of this approach.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the persistence of the situation in Gaza poses a risk of spreading insecurity and conflict worldwide.

Reiterating Iran's commitment to the BRICS ideals of reforming global governance, promoting multilateralism, and fostering peace and inclusive economic growth, Pezeshkian stressed the need for BRICS to act free from political bias and geopolitical disputes.

He called for the New Development Bank, formerly known as the BRICS Bank and the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) to take greater responsibility in financing projects for member countries and addressing payment imbalances.

“BRICS should not merely serve as a dialogue club; its decisions must have enforceable guarantees, with appropriate tools devised for their realization,” he stated.

Pezeshkian also proposed the establishment of a shared e-commerce platform among BRICS nations to facilitate trade and reduce dependency on international markets.

He suggested developing international mobile payment systems based on the national currencies of BRICS countries and launching smart transportation systems in BRICS economic and industrial zones, utilizing real-time AI data to enhance logistics and reduce delivery delays.

