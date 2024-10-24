Iran calls for setting up committee to probe Israeli apartheid

In the letter sent on Wednesday, the Iranian mission requested the formation of a special committee to investigate the racist policies and apartheid crimes of the Tel Aviv regime against the Palestinian people.

The request was made following the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly in its tenth emergency special session on September 18, which focused on examining the legal consequences of the policies and actions of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iranian mission attached to its letter documents and evidence on apartheid of the Israeli regime, including the occupation of Palestinian land, as well as plundering of water resources in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to develop Israeli settlements.

Iran emphasized that the discriminatory and racist system of the Israeli regime is an example of apartheid that must be addressed internationally.

