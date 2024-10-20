Iran strongly condemns continuous Israeli crimes against Palestinians

“It is shameful that the Israeli regime is, on a daily basis, committing all kinds of crimes and barbaric actions against the Palestinian people, in the wake of silence and lack of responsibility from the international community and human rights organizations”, Baghaei said on Sunday.

He added that the Israeli regime is also continuing with its crimes against Palestinians due to the impunity it enjoys and the support it receives from the US.

The spokesman noted that the latest massacre of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by hundreds of extremist Israeli settlers are indicative of an organized and dangerous plan by the “apartheid Zionist regime” to eliminate the Palestinian nation’s identity and its holy sites.

Baghaei warned against the horrible and unpredictable consequences of the continued Israeli crimes and aggression against the Palestinian people.

He called for swift, decisive and deterrent response by the international community and Islamic governments to the regime’s crimes and to hold its “criminal leaders” to account.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized that his country remains committed to fulfilling its moral, Islamic and legal responsibility to support the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation against occupation and apartheid.