Iran’s human rights council condemns Israeli policy of assassination

In a statement on Sunday, the council emphasized that arms suppliers and financial and political supporters of the Israeli regime, particularly the United States and certain European countries, are accomplices in its crimes.

It described Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was assassinated by Israeli forces in Gaza on October 16, as a hero and an emblem of resistance who had spent 22 years of his life in Israeli prisons.

“He was ultimately martyred in battle against the occupying army, weapon in hand,” the statement said, pointing to the last moments of Sinwar’s life, which was captured by an Israeli drone in Rafah.

The apartheid Israeli regime and its leaders mistakenly believe that by assassinating resistance fighters, they can achieve their nefarious goals in Gaza and Lebanon, it said.

However, the statement added, they are unaware that hundreds of warriors like Sinwar, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh will rise from the blood of these great men and continue their path until the complete destruction of the Israeli regime.

Additionally, the Council criticized international human rights organizations and the United Nations Security Council for remaining largely silent in the face of Israeli atrocities.

The silence, inaction, and impotence of the Security Council, coupled with the backing of some Western states for Israel, have emboldened the occupying regime in its campaign of death and destruction in Gaza and across the region, it noted.

