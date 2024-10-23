Iran fully prepared to protect nuclear sites: AEOI chief

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami said Iran has always faced threats from its enemies, but the country's defensive and security capabilities have been consistently aligned to respond effectively to any act of aggression.

He stressed that the nuclear facilities are protected under these robust defense measures.

Eslami warned that any hostile action against Iran's nuclear sites would be met with a “crushing response.”

The Israeli regime has threatened to attack Iran after the Islamic Republic launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at the regime’s military and intelligence bases on October 1.

Operation True Promise 2 was in retaliation to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, including a string of assassination of resistance leaders and Iranian military commanders.

