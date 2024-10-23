Iran warns Israel turning Lebanon into another Gaza

Ali Bahraini raised the alarm at a meeting of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva.

Bahraini emphasized the urgent need for the global community to take decisive action to halt Israeli atrocities in both Lebanon and Gaza.

He called for an immediate cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the establishment of necessary access routes for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the affected populations.

During the session, Salim Baddoura, Lebanon’s permanent representative at the UN office in Geneva criticized international organizations and mechanisms, describing them as ineffective.

He pointed out that Lebanon is currently grappling with an all-out war, a humanitarian crisis, widespread displacement, a dire economic situation, and political instability.

Baddoura expressed deep concern over the relentless Israeli bombings in southern Lebanon, which have taken a toll on the country’s employment and economic activities, especially in the agricultural sector.

