BRICS can make up for world inadequacy in solving Gaza crisis: Iran envoy

The international bodies have not taken effective steps yet to prevent the Zionist regime from continuing its crimes, Bakhtiar said in an interview with China’s CGTN.

The inadequacy in mechanisms and the inaction in countering the regime’s massacre have led to witnessing crimes against humanity and the genocide in Gaza, the ambassador said.

Lack of action to respond to the genocidal measures in Gaza has let the criminal regime dare to attack Lebanon, he added.

It seems that the BRICS group with its considerable potential can find a solution to make up for the international inadequacy in dealing with the world questions, Bakhtiar underlined.

The ambassador also warned of the aggravation of the crisis in the region.

The 16th BRICS Summit is slated for October 22-24 in Kazan, Tatarstan -- the developed region of Russia located in the Volga Federal District.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Kazan on Tuesday to attend the summit.

The 2024 BRICS summit is the first time that Iran has participated in it as a member of the bloc of emerging economies.

Iran joined the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as a full member in January.

1483**4354