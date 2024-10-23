Zionist bombing campaign kills dozens more in Gaza

According to Al-Aqsa channel, citing hospital sources in Gaza, 57 of those killed are residents and displaced in the north of the Strip.

Zionist soldiers also surrounded a number of camps in the Al-Zaitun neighborhood and bombarded them.

So far, rescue forces have managed to remove 6 bodies from the debris of the bombed-out area.

According to local sources, some 700 Palestinians have been killed in northern Gaza, especially in the city of Beit Lahia since the Zionist forces laid siege to the area some 18 days ago.

In its latest statistics, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli genocidal war has risen to 42,729 ​​and the number of injured over 100, 000.

