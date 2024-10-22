Any miscalculation by Israel turns all its infrastructures into legitimate targets: Senior Iranian MP

During a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission with a group of ambassadors from Islamic countries on Tuesday, Azizi stated that Iran focused solely on military bases in the occupied territories during Operations True Promise 1 and 2.

He warned that if the Zionist regime makes any miscalculations and attacks Iran’s infrastructure, all of their facilities, including sensitive ones, will become legitimate targets for Iran.

The senior Iranian parliament member emphasized that the US, European, and Western supporters of the Zionist regime openly back them both militarily and politically, despite the regime's undeniable crimes.

He further emphasized that the United States is the Israeli regime's supplier of weapons of mass destruction, adding that politically, the US has rendered the UN Security Council an ineffective tool, using its veto power to hinder efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Although American officials publicly state their desire for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, Azizi pointed out that their actions contradict these claims.

He stressed that the Islamic countries must unite to support the defenseless people of Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the combatants who are resisting colonialism and occupation.

3266**2050