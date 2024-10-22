Hezbollah says inflicted heavy losses on invading Israeli forces

Hezbollah said in a statement on Tuesday that resistance fighters engaged Israeli forces on Monday evening as they tried to advance towards the outskirts of al-Taybeh, forcing them to retreat.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Israeli military forces in the area with multiple missiles, it added.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll from an Israeli strike near a hospital in southern Beirut had risen to 13. It said a child was also among the casualties.

The ministry added that 57 people were also wounded in the overnight attack near Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon’s biggest public health facility.

In a separate statement, the health ministry also confirmed that four emergency medical workers have been killed in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours.

It further urged the international community to break its silence on the Israeli attacks against healthcare facilities and personnel in Lebanon.

