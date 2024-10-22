Hezbollah crushes another Israeli base in Tel Aviv

According to the resistance media, Hezbollah in a statement announced that its fighters bombarded Glilot’s 8200 unit located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with missiles.

In another video released by Hezbollah, Lebanese resistance fighters targeted Israeli soldiers near the Ramya base.

A ballistic missile from Lebanon hit Tel Aviv on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted the Zionist headquarters in Jabal El Sheikh with several missiles.

Hezbollah fighters also intercepted enemy warplanes and fired surface-to-air missiles.

The fighters of the Islamic resistance of Lebanon targeted the Israeli soldiers in Zariaat with a rocket attack.

Hezbollah attacked the enemy forces in Samaria with several rockets.

In another operation, the resistance fighters fired several rockets at the gathering of Israeli soldiers in Khale Verde and also at the Zionist settlement Kabri.



Hezbollah also attacked the Yiftach Brigade in northern occupied Palestine with a drone attack.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah has conducted more than 3,194 operations against the Israeli regime’s military positions and settlements in northern occupied territories. The Lebanese resistance group says it will continue these strikes to push the Tel Aviv regime to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

**4354