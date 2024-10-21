BRICS summit key to strengthen multilateralism: Iran FM

Araghchi made the remarks on Monday while presenting a report to the president on the joint meeting between Iran and the BRICS member countries.

He said: I participated in a meeting that was to review Iran's joint cooperation with the BRICS countries, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with some of my colleagues in the government, including the head of the president's office, the ministers of road and urban development oil, communications and information technology, industry, mining and trade, economic and financial affairs, the governor of the central bank, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

The ways to solve problems and obstacles and accelerate the implementation agreements and joint projects between Iran and BRICS members were discussed in detail, he added.

On the BRICS summit that opens Tuesday in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, Araghchi said that the venue is “a special and important opportunity to strengthen multilateralism in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Our country can be a reliable and strategic partner for all members of this group by benefiting from countless economic and geopolitical capacities, the top Iranian diplomat underscored.

Araghchi also said after concluding his current regional tour he will be part of a high-ranking Iranian delegation accompanying the president to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS summit.

Russia President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov has already hailed the summit as “the largest foreign policy event ever held” in Russia, while independent analysts underscored its importance for potentially reshaping the existing global order.

Established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the bloc was expanded a year later with the addition of South Africa. The alliance was further expanded into BRICS+ last year with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joining as permanent members.

