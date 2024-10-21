Oct 21, 2024, 12:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85634549
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hamas can recover itself well: Haaretz

Oct 21, 2024, 12:34 PM
News ID: 85634549
Hamas can recover itself well: Haaretz

Tehran, IRNA – Referring to the power of the Palestinian resistance, the analyst of the Zionist newspaper "Haaretz" has said that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) knows very well how to regain its power.

Jack Khoury, an analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, noted in his latest analysis that certain organizations, such as Hamas, are adept at recovering and dealing with the loss of their senior leaders and commanders, and in introducing new leaders.

He added that the situation in the Gaza Strip puts the prisoners in danger.

This analyst also wrote that the Israelis hear new names after the assassination of each member of the resistance.

This news is being released while the Zionist regime's media have already spoken many times about Hezbollah's military power.

6125**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .