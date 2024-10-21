Hamas can recover itself well: Haaretz

Jack Khoury, an analyst for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, noted in his latest analysis that certain organizations, such as Hamas, are adept at recovering and dealing with the loss of their senior leaders and commanders, and in introducing new leaders.

He added that the situation in the Gaza Strip puts the prisoners in danger.

This analyst also wrote that the Israelis hear new names after the assassination of each member of the resistance.

This news is being released while the Zionist regime's media have already spoken many times about Hezbollah's military power.

