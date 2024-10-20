Iranian woman living in Lebanon martyred in Israeli drone attack

In a post on its X account on Sunday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, stated that as a result of the inhumane drone attack by the Zionist regime on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in a public place in the Jounieh area of Lebanon, one of the Iranian women living in Lebanon, named Masoumeh Karbasi, was martyred along with her husband.

The embassy expressed condolences to her children and relatives, and strongly condemned this barbaric act by the Zionists targeting innocent citizens.

It called on the international community to take practical, immediate, and effective action to protect the lives of innocent people who are under constant threat from the Zionist regime's war machine.

Additionally, the spouse of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Narges Ghadirian, confirmed the martyrdom of Karbasi by the Zionist regime, noting that she has five children.

