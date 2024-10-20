‘All targets identified’: Iran warns Israel of ‘proportionate response’ to any attack

“We have identified all the targets in Israel, and it will receive a proportionate response to any attack against Iran”, Araghchi said during an interview with Turkish TV Channel NTV, which was published on Saturday.

Araghchi, who was in Turkiye on Friday and Saturday to attend a ministerial meeting on regional cooperation in the Caucasus, also told the television network that any Israeli attack on Iran is considered a red line for the Islamic Republic.

“For us, any attack against Iran means crossing a red line. We will not leave such an attack unanswered. A necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities or any similar attack,” the top diplomat noted.

He also said that Iran considers the US an ally of Israel as the regime commits its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon using American-supplied weapons.

“For us, the US is allied with the Zionists and if a large-scale war happens in the region, the US will be dragged into it as well, and we do not want this at all,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi’s comments come as Israel has threatened to attack Iran following the Islamic Republic’s missile operation against the regime’s military and security targets on October 1.

Iran conducted the operation in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, as well as the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan in late September.

Iran says it conducted the operation in the absence of a firm response from the international community to Israel’s acts of aggression.

