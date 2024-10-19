Tehran warns Washington over possible Israeli attack on Iran

“Anybody with knowledge or understanding of ‘how and when Israel was going to attack Iran’, and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality,” Araghchi said on his X account early on Saturday.

He made the comments hours after Biden said he has an understanding of how and when Israel was going to attack Iran following the Islamic Republic’s missile operation against the regime.

Iran conducted the operation on October 1, launching some 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli military and security positions to punish the regime for assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Iran said its operation was also in response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and senior Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut on September 27.

The Islamic Republic has issued a stern warning to Israel that any attack on Iranian soil will be met with a stronger response.

