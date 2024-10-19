Oct 19, 2024, 9:27 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85631993
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Tehran warns Washington over possible Israeli attack on Iran

Oct 19, 2024, 9:27 AM
News ID: 85631993
Tehran warns Washington over possible Israeli attack on Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning to the United States after President Joe Biden said he knows “how and when” Israel would attack Iran.

“Anybody with knowledge or understanding of ‘how and when Israel was going to attack Iran’, and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality,” Araghchi said on his X account early on Saturday.

He made the comments hours after Biden said he has an understanding of how and when Israel was going to attack Iran following the Islamic Republic’s missile operation against the regime.

Iran conducted the operation on October 1, launching some 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli military and security positions to punish the regime for assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

Iran said its operation was also in response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and senior Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut on September 27.

The Islamic Republic has issued a stern warning to Israel that any attack on Iranian soil will be met with a stronger response.

4194**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .