‘Israeli officials in fear after Hezbollah attack on Netanyahu’s home’

Atwan, who is the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm, made the comments in an article on Sunday, a day after Netanyahu’s home was targeted in the city of Caesarea. The attack took place a day after Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement confirmed the martyrdom of Sinwar in Gaza during fighting with Israeli soldiers earlier in the week.

“We have already said that Netanyahu’s happiness about the martyrdom of Sinwar will not last long, and this warning materialized sooner than expected,” Atwan said, adding that Hezbollah’s drone reached Netanyahu’s home, which means that “he and other Zionist officials will have to spend the rest of their lives in fear in bunkers 70 meters underground.”

The analyst also said the fact that the Hezbollah-fired drone flew more than 70km to reach Netanyahu’s home, leaving behind new US-made air and ground defense systems of Israel, marks a great military and intelligence achievement for the Lebanese resistance movement, and a dangerous and painful defeat for Israel.

Israeli officials are now in fear, he said, adding that a state of high alert has been declared to protect all security and intelligence officials of the regime, because they have perceived that they are facing a real and unprecedented threat.

Further in his article, Atwan warned Israel that Hezbollah has so far fulfilled its promises in a strong way, and the drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence is just a prelude to achieving its main goals in the future.

The ultimate goal is not limited to assassinating Netanyahu or other Israeli officials, but to eliminate Zionism, which the analyst described as a cancerous tumor that is destroying global security and is directing the entire world into war and maybe a nuclear conflict.

