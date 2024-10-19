Iran rejects Israeli allegations over attack on Netanyahu's home

The mission made the comment on Saturday in response to a question, after Netanyahu attributed the attack carried out earlier in the day to “the agents of Iran”.

“We have already responded to the Israeli regime, and the action in question has been carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon”, the Iranian mission said in reference to Iran’s missile operation on Israeli military and security targets on October 1, which was carried out in response to the regime’s assassination of regional resistance leaders and a senior Iranian military commander.

Netanyahu alleged that “the agents of Iran” tried to assassinate him and his wife by launching the drone attack on his home in Caesarea.

Israeli media outlets said that the drone, fired from Lebanon, flew 70 km and directly hit the residence of Netanyahu. They said that smoke rising from the attack scene was visible from a distance.

Reacting to the Israeli prime minister’s allegations, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Zionist regime has been founded on the basis of spreading lies and distorting facts.

“The Zionist regime has been formed on the basis of lies and distortion of facts. Spreading lies is the current and permanent practice of this regime and its criminal leaders”, the spokesman told IRNA.

On Friday, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement announced that it was launching a new and “escalatory” phase in its anti-Israel operations in response to the regime’s airstrikes and ground offensive against Lebanon.

