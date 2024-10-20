Hezbollah rockets hit Zionist positions in occupied Palestine

According to IRNA, citing the resistance media, Hezbollah said in a series of statement in early Sunday morning night that its latest operation involving rockets was aimed at Zionist positions in the town of Rosh Pinna in the southeast of the city of Safed in the north of occupied Palestine.

The occupying forces were also targeted near the Shaba gate as well as in al-Manarah with missiles, one statement explained.

Kiryat Ata in the east of the occupied port city of Haifa was among other areas hit by Hezbollah rockets, late on Saturday.

The operation followed a successful drone attack of the resistance group on the residence of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There are reports of ambulances along with police forces stationed near Netanyahu's house following the attack.

Channel 11 of the Zionist regime reported that the drone directly targeted Netanyahu's residence after traveling a distance of 70 kilometers, and the smoke from its explosion could be seen from a distance.

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah released footage unveiling its M-80 anti-personnel rocket system for launching surface-to-surface rockets and its activation for the first time.

Based on the report, the M-80 rocket can effectively target enemy troops located up to 3.3 kilometers from the launch point.

The system is available in both mobile and stationary configurations, featuring 24 launch slots, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The Military Media Unit also published a video showing the system becoming operational by targeting the Zionist naval base in Ras Al Naqoura.

The M-80 shell itself is an 80 mm caliber rocket, measuring 95 cm in length and weighing 10 kg. While the warhead relatively small, packs a significant punch. Each shell is primed with 4,750 individual steel balls, creating a highly lethal fragmentation effect with a kill radius of 35 meters, it further noted.

Last week, Lebanese Hezbollah unveiled the “Qader 2” and “Nasr 1” ballistic and precision-guided missiles.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal campaign, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories.

4399