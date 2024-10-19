Anti-Netanyahu protest in Tel Aviv turns violent again

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime on Saturday night, chanting slogans against Netanyahu and demanding a deal on the exchange of Zionist captives held in Gaza with the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Forces of the Zionist regime clashed with the angry demonstrators and arrested a number of them.

The protesters who are angry at Netanyahu's policy, who they believe are the cause of the death of their loved ones, tried to march toward Caesarea and occupy Netanyahu's place of residence.

The killing of captives in the regime’s relentless bombing on Gaza and Netanyahu's lack of flexibility to reach a ceasefire agreement with Hamas have caused a wave of anger and hatred toward the premier and his far-right cabinet.

Those critical of Netanyahu's rule argue that efforts should be concentrated on freeing those still held captive instead of intensifying war campaign.

Despite repeated calls by the families of captives, the regime continued its onslaught on Gaza resulting in the killing of a number of them.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters demanding the removal of Netanyahu and the holding of early elections. They also call for an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7th last year, Israelis have held a number of demonstrations against the policies of Netanyahu while demanding him to speed up the release of those who remained held in Gaza.

