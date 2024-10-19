Oct 19, 2024, 8:36 PM
Iran FM, head of Hamas Shura Council discuss regional developments in Istanbul

Istanbul, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Head of Hamas Shura Council Mohammed Ismail Darwish have met and discussed regional developments in Istanbul.

The meeting took place as Araghchi is in the Turkish city to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the regional cooperation mechanism for the Caucasus region, known as the 3+3.  

Araghchi and Darwish also talked about the crisis going on in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian foreign minister had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The Shura Council is a consultative body that elects Hamas‘s Politburo.

It is comprised of members from the four ‘regional’ shuras, elected by Hamas members in Gaza, the West Bank, the diaspora, and by prisoners in Israeli jails.

These regional shuras appoint ‘regional’ politburos (local leaderships) for each area.

