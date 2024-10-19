Oct 19, 2024, 7:14 PM
News ID: 85632867
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

Martyrdom operation in Ramallah sent new message to Zionists: Hamas

Oct 19, 2024, 7:14 PM
News ID: 85632867
Martyrdom operation in Ramallah sent new message to Zionists: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has said that the martyrdom operation carried out by a young Palestinian driver in the north of Ramallah, central West Bank, has sent a new message of resistance to the Zionists.

Download 10 MB

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas announced that the recent heroic anti-Zionist operation against a police vehicle of the Zionist regime near the city of Silwad, northern Ramallah, is a new message to the Zionists that the Resistance will hit the Zioinsts due to their massacre and crimes in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas considers such martyrdom operation a natural response to the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians.

Hamas has called on the youth of Palestine to continue targeting the Zionist enemy and escalate the conflict with the Zionist settlers to end the aggression and occupation.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the Zionists would face terror, despair, and defeat in the land of Palestine.

Earlier today, a young Palestinian driver seeking to run over the Zionists was shot dead by the Zionist regime's military forces on Ofra Street, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .